Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
Sept 11 Qbnk Holding Publ AB
* Says Umea universitet becomes new customer to QBank
* Says the order value is not disclosed Source text: bit.ly/1uJKJBf
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago