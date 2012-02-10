* Says calls creditor meeting on Feb. 27
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Stricken solar company
Q-Cells invited holders of its 2012 convertible bond
to a creditors' meeting on Feb. 27, aiming to
postpone the maturity date of the bond which comes due a day
later.
Q-Cells said it would seek an agreement to postpone the
bond's maturity date to April 30 from Feb. 28, as the company
needs time to push through a restructuring of all convertible
bonds that are currently outstanding.
The group, once the world's largest maker of solar cells,
earlier this month said it agreed a deal in principle with major
bondholders to restructure its three convertible bonds, a move
that could give it more time to recover from the sector crisis
that has driven some peers out of business.
Q-Cells had said that following the restructuring at least
95 percent of its issued share capital would be held by the
holders of its bonds due in 2012, 2014 and 2015
.
Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been
hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost
Asian competition and lower government subsidies on which the
industry still depends.
The industry's problems have already triggered a wave of
bankruptcies, most notably U.S. panel makers Solyndra LLC and
Evergreen Solar.
In December, Solon and Solar Millennium,
two German solar companies, filed for insolvency.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)