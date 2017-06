(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

FRANKFURT Feb 10 Q Cells SE :

* says Q Cells International-finance b.v. calls creditor meeting to approve moratorium

* Says to discuss resolution to postpone the current maturity date of the convertible bond (February 28, 2012) until April 30

* Says working on detailing and implementing the comprehensive financial restructuring presented on February 1, 2012

* Says is confident that it will obtain the required majorities to implement the measures