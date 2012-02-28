* Creditors agreed to postpone bond maturity date
* Planned subsidy cuts hit business plan - advisor
* Shares rise 4 pct
By Tom Käckenhoff and Alexander Hübner
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Q-Cells
, the struggling solar cell maker that postponed debt
repayments late on Monday, will face a tough task getting back
on its feet as the German government makes further cuts to the
subsidies that prop the sector up.
"If Q-Cells needs to file for insolvency in the end, things
will look very gloomy. The cut in subsidies significantly hits
Q-Cells' business plan and those of other companies," said a
restructuring advisor involved in Q-Cells' overhaul, who
declined to be named.
Q-Cells, once the world's largest maker of solar cells, late
on Monday agreed with its creditors to delay the maturity date
of its 2012 convertible bond to April 30 from
Feb. 28, pushing shares 5 percent higher.
The company in January presented a business plan after
announcing it would ask creditors to restructure two convertible
bonds, pledging it would return to profit on an operating level
in 2014.
But government moves to further cut solar subsidies -- the
industry's lifeblood as long as grid parity, the point at which
renewable power costs the same as fossil fuel based forms of
energy, has not been reached -- could threaten those plans.
"The problem of solar companies is the regulatory
environment," said the restructuring advisor.
Last week, the German government unveiled plans under which
cuts in solar power subsidies of up to 30 percent would be
brought forward by almost a month to March 9.
Q-Cells, whose loss before interest and tax stood at 366
million euros ($490 million) in the first nine months of 2011,
was not available for comment.
Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been
hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost
Asian competition and lower government subsidies.
This has already claimed some rivals in the United States as
well as Solon and Solar Millennium, two
German peers.
When launched, Q-Cells' 2012 bond had a face value of almost
500 million euros ($670 million), but has been reduced to around
200 million euros as part of a wide-ranging restructuring
programme last year.
"Q-Cells cannot solve its problems on its own. The company
needs to merge with another group," WestLB analyst Katharina
Cholewa said, adding that it could cooperate with other European
companies.
Q-Cells has looked for a partner in the past but told
journalists in November it was not in talks to sell the company,
whose market value has been decimated to about 54 million euros
over the past year.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
