* Creditors agreed to postpone bond maturity date

* Planned subsidy cuts hit business plan - advisor

* Shares rise 4 pct

By Tom Käckenhoff and Alexander Hübner

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Q-Cells , the struggling solar cell maker that postponed debt repayments late on Monday, will face a tough task getting back on its feet as the German government makes further cuts to the subsidies that prop the sector up.

"If Q-Cells needs to file for insolvency in the end, things will look very gloomy. The cut in subsidies significantly hits Q-Cells' business plan and those of other companies," said a restructuring advisor involved in Q-Cells' overhaul, who declined to be named.

Q-Cells, once the world's largest maker of solar cells, late on Monday agreed with its creditors to delay the maturity date of its 2012 convertible bond to April 30 from Feb. 28, pushing shares 5 percent higher.

The company in January presented a business plan after announcing it would ask creditors to restructure two convertible bonds, pledging it would return to profit on an operating level in 2014.

But government moves to further cut solar subsidies -- the industry's lifeblood as long as grid parity, the point at which renewable power costs the same as fossil fuel based forms of energy, has not been reached -- could threaten those plans.

"The problem of solar companies is the regulatory environment," said the restructuring advisor.

Last week, the German government unveiled plans under which cuts in solar power subsidies of up to 30 percent would be brought forward by almost a month to March 9.

Q-Cells, whose loss before interest and tax stood at 366 million euros ($490 million) in the first nine months of 2011, was not available for comment.

Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost Asian competition and lower government subsidies.

This has already claimed some rivals in the United States as well as Solon and Solar Millennium, two German peers.

When launched, Q-Cells' 2012 bond had a face value of almost 500 million euros ($670 million), but has been reduced to around 200 million euros as part of a wide-ranging restructuring programme last year.

"Q-Cells cannot solve its problems on its own. The company needs to merge with another group," WestLB analyst Katharina Cholewa said, adding that it could cooperate with other European companies.

Q-Cells has looked for a partner in the past but told journalists in November it was not in talks to sell the company, whose market value has been decimated to about 54 million euros over the past year. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Erica Billingham)