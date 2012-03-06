UPDATE 1-Qatar willing to listen to Gulf concerns, Kuwait says
By Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, March 6 German solar cell maker Q-Cells said on Tuesday it would take a 315 billion euro string of writedowns against 2011 results and will not see a profit until 2013 as a result of slumping solar panel prices and upcoming cuts to government subsidies.
The group, once the world's largest maker of solar cells, said it had made a net loss of 846 million euros ($1.12 billion) in 2011 and would writedown 226 billion euros of the value of its production plants following "an update and validation of the medium-term business plan."
On top of that it took a 53 million euro hit on its inventory plus a 36 million provision for "onerous contracts".
"The company expects further losses during the demanding 2012 financial year before achieving a positive EBITDA (earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in 2013," Q-Cells said in a statement.
The shares dropped 8.5 percent to 25.90 euros at 1010 GMT, more than the 2.9 percent drop of the Oekodax index of renewable and environment related firms
Q-Cells has been hammered by a swathe of bad news for the solar industry and seen its shares lose 95 percent of their value since early last year. They were down a further 4 percent by 0945 GMT.
Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost Asian competition and lower government subsidies on which the industry still depends.
Last month, Germany, the world's number 2 market for solar panels, said it was bringing forward cuts in solar subsidies of up to 30 percent by almost a month to March 9.
The ailing firm struck two deals last month with its creditors to give it more time to pay what it owed them , a move that it hopes will stabilise its finances.
However, the possibility of bankruptcy is still hanging over the group. The management believes the company remains over-indebted and may have to file for insolvency. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
