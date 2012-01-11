SANTIAGO A fresh bout of stimulus by the Federal Reserve would be largely a sideshow for the U.S. economy, with more important fiscal and regulatory issues out of the central bank's hands, economics Nobel laureate Thomas Sargent said.

Sargent, who shared the economics Nobel prize last year, told Reuters he saw a slightly better economic recovery in the United States than had been expected a couple of months back.

But he expects financial institutions and the U.S. labor market to continue to struggle.

Financial markets are scouring for any sign the Fed could opt for QE3, or a third round of so-called quantitative easing.

The Fed pushed overnight interest rates close to zero in December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in Treasury and mortgage-related debt in two bouts of QE.

Several officials at the central bank have said more purchases might be warranted, perhaps focused on mortgage-backed securities given that the moribund housing sector continues to impede a stronger recovery.

"QE3 may mean different things. The question is what do they buy?" Sargent said in an interview during a visit to Chile to attend a forum hosted by KPMG.

Buying government bonds and pushing down interest rates, which are already at historical lows, could be "close to irrelevant", the New York University professor said.

He said monetary policy had "very little power", despite popular belief.

"Big powers lie in fiscal policy and regulatory policy," Sargent said.

In terms of fiscal policy, a partisan battle between Democrats and Republicans in December extended a payroll tax cut for only until the end of February. Even if it is eventually extended again until the end of 2012, U.S. taxpayers face the prospect of higher income taxes in 2013. Also next year, automatic spending cuts are due to kick in to help rein in the country's giant budget deficit.

Sargent suggested housing in particular as an area where the regulators held most of the cards.

"For them, QE3 is like a sideshow. The really important things are almost outside of their hands," he added.

Last week, the Fed issued a "white paper" urging lawmakers and the regulator of mortgage firms Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB to take steps to free-up mortgage finance, a call that officials at the central bank have amplified in the past few days.

Sargent, who shared the Nobel prize with Christopher Sims for empirical research on cause and effect in the macroeconomy, said while the Fed could always do more to spur a stronger recovery, officials had to worry that acting too aggressively could lead Congress to clip the central bank's wings.

"Another thing that's in the background that they're worried about is the independence of the Fed," he said.

The one thing the Fed could do to help the U.S. mortgage market would be to generate a spike in inflation to repair banks' balance sheets, but that would undermine decades of policymaking, he said.

Another way to fix the imbalances cramping the U.S. economy would be to find a way to transfer resources broadly from creditors to debtors to restore balance sheets, both for home owners and financial institutions that would be pivotal in jumpstarting the economy, and a fresh start would be "a positive thing" Sargent said. But then you face moral hazard.

"Those debtors took that debt, they made promises... they understood the risks, you bail them out now, are you going to bail them out again in the future?" he said.

Some Fed officials have suggested that a solution to the U.S. housing crisis could involve mortgage lenders writing down some of the principal owed by struggling home-owners, a controversial proposal likely to generate political opposition.

While there are signs of an incipient recovery in the U.S. economy, Sargent advises: Don't hold your breath.

"The data I've seen says the U.S. recovery is going to be a little better than people thought it was going to be two months ago, but its not going to be spectacular ... basically because the things the Fed recommended that the Congress do aren't going to be done," Sargent said.

(Reporting By Simon Gardner; Editing by Andrew hay)