May 9 QEP Midstream Partners LP, the operating
arm of oil and natural gas exploration company QEP Resources Inc
, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $400 million
in an initial public offering of common stock.
The Denver, Colorado-based company told the U.S Securities
and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Wells
Fargo was underwriting the IPO.
QEP Midstream was formed to own, operate, acquire and
develop midstream energy assets. Its customers include Anadarko
Petroleum Corp, EOG Resources Inc and Questar
Corp.
Net proceeds from the IPO would be used to pay capital
expenditures of QEP Resources and repay outstanding debt, the
company said. ()
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
QEP Midstream, which reported net income of $64.1 million on
revenue of $161.4 million, as of December 31, 2012, intends to
list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol "QEPM."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.