Oct 30 Q-Free ASA

* Says has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to sell its 53.48 pct shares in Noca AS to Simpro Holding as after 13 years of ownership

* Says net consideration for shares after cost and dividend distribution is 19.5 million Norwegian crowns

* Says a due diligence has been completed and Q-Free expects transaction to be closed during Q4 2014

* Says will after transaction have no shares in Noca