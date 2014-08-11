BRIEF-NetEnt Q1 operating profit narrowly misses forecast
* Says revenues for Q1 increased by 15.2 pct to SEK 398 million
Aug 11 Q-Free ASA : * Tag order in Australia- NOK 16 million * Says has been awarded a frame agreement for tags from Interlink Roads Pty
ltd. in Australia at minimum value of NOK 16 million * Says the contract has a duration of three years. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Company confirms 2017 full-year sales forecast of at least 1,125 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)