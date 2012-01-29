DUBAI Jan 29 Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), is in the final stages of
acquiring Credit Suisse's headquarters in London and may sign
the deal in a few weeks, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
"They're working out the details now. It's a matter of a few
weeks," one of the sources said, adding that the Qataris would
pay 330 million pounds ($517 million) for the property, with a
separate leaseback agreement to be put in place with Credit
Suisse.
Credit Suisse declined to comment and Qatar Investment
Authority was not reachable.
UK newspaper the Daily Telegraph had said earlier that the
Qataris had placed 1 Cabot Square in Canary Wharf under offer in
the sale-and-leaseback deal with the Swiss bank.
QIA holds a 6-percent stake in Credit Suisse and owns shares
in Songbird, the majority owner of Canary Wharf Group.
Qatar has agreed other high-profile investments in London,
including the U.S. embassy in Grosvenor Square and Harrods
department store.