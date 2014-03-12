BRIEF-Sirtex Medical requests trading halt
FRANKFURT, March 12 Qiagen NV : * Says repurchases existing convertible notes and launches convertible notes
offering * Says to repurchase convertible notes due 2026 * Says intends to place notes in an aggregate volume of up to USD 730 million
* Says 2,450 units of its 15th series options were exercised to 245,000 shares of its common stock from April 1 to April 21