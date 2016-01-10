BERLIN Jan 10 German genetic testing specialist Qiagen has missed its own forecast for sales and profits last year, saying on Sunday it now estimated sales were up about 3 percent at constant currency exchange rates.

Qiagen, which had predicted sales would be up 4 percent at constant currency rates, said adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2015 were now estimated to have been $1.13-$1.14, down from its previous expectation of $1.16.

However, a strengthening of the dollar, Qiagen's reporting currency, means that at actual rates, sales declined about 5 percent to some $1.2 billion, Qiagen said in a statement.

It said it expected adjusted net sales to rise about 6 percent at constant exchange rates in 2016, with adjusted diluted EPS to rise in line with that. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)