BERLIN Jan 10 German genetic testing specialist
Qiagen has missed its own forecast for sales and
profits last year, saying on Sunday it now estimated sales were
up about 3 percent at constant currency exchange rates.
Qiagen, which had predicted sales would be up 4 percent at
constant currency rates, said adjusted diluted earnings per
share for 2015 were now estimated to have been $1.13-$1.14, down
from its previous expectation of $1.16.
However, a strengthening of the dollar, Qiagen's reporting
currency, means that at actual rates, sales declined about 5
percent to some $1.2 billion, Qiagen said in a statement.
It said it expected adjusted net sales to rise about 6
percent at constant exchange rates in 2016, with adjusted
diluted EPS to rise in line with that.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)