FRANKFURT Oct 28 German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported an 8 percent slide in third-quarter operating income and a 7 percent decline in net sales, missing analysts' forecasts.

But Qiagen confirmed its full-year targets of achieving higher adjusted net sales and earnings on Wednesday, saying its performance over the first nine months of the year was in line with its expectations.

The company said the results showed solid developments in its Academia, Pharma and Applied Testing businesses but softer results Molecular Diagnostics, partly due to the timing of national tenders and to tough markets in China and Japan. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Adrian Croft)