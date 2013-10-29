FRANKFURT Oct 29 German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, helped by demand for its automated diagnostics gear and tuberculosis test.

Adjusted net income rose 10 percent to $68.4 million, it said late on Tuesday. Analysts on average had estimated $63.4 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 6 percent to $322 million, just above the $320 million forecast by analysts.

Qiagen stood by its 2013 adjusted earnings forecast of $1.13 per share, up from $1.08 last year, and its currency-adjusted sales growth outlook of about 5 percent.

The German group is banking on a machine called QIAsymphony, which can purify and test up to 72 samples at a time, to become a must-have tool among academic and commercial lab operators.

More than 1,000 machines, which were introduced in 2009, are now being used by labs, which rely on Qiagen's disposable supplies to run them.

Qiagen said a test that can diagnose tuberculosis before symptoms appear, also contributes to the growth. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)