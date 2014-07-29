July 29 German genetic testing specialist Qiagen
NV reported a 9 percent rise in second-quarter
earnings, slightly above analysts' average forecast, helped by
demand for its automated diagnostics gear and for test kits
co-developed with drugmakers.
Adjusted net income rose to $60.9 million in the three
months through June, the company said on Tuesday. Analysts on
average had estimated $59.4 million in a Reuters poll.
Quarterly adjusted sales gained 5 percent to $331.2 million.
Qiagen, which makes tests to identify patients who will
benefit from certain cancer drugs, said it still expected 2014
adjusted earnings of $1.07-$1.09 per share, up from $1.02 in
2013, and currency-adjusted sales growth of 4-5 percent.
Companion diagnostic tests for use in combination with a
specific drug are a key growth market segment for the German
company. U.S. regulators earlier this year granted Qiagen
approval for the third such test.
AstraZeneca on Monday signed up Qiagen to develop a
diagnostic test using simple blood samples to identify patients
who will benefit from its lung cancer pill Iressa.
In addition, the German group is banking on QIAsymphony, a
machine for various uses that can purify and test up to 72
samples at a time, to become a must-have tool in academic and
commercial labs, who will buy Qiagen's disposable supplies to
run them.
More than 1,000 machines, which came to market in 2009, were
being used by labs in 2013 and Qiagen aims to install 250
additional machines during the course of this year.
