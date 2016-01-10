* 2015 sales rise estimated 3 pct at constant currency
* Qiagen had predicted growth of 4 pct
* EPS also misses view at $1.13-$1.14
* CEO says timing of some revenues was volatile
BERLIN, Jan 10 German genetic testing specialist
Qiagen has missed its own forecast for sales and
profits last year, saying on Sunday it now estimates sales were
up about 3 percent at constant currency exchange rates.
Qiagen, which had predicted sales would be up 4 percent at
constant currency rates, said adjusted diluted earnings per
share for 2015 were now estimated to have been $1.13-$1.14, down
from its previous expectation of $1.16.
"This performance was hampered by factors that included
volatility in the timing of revenues from the growing portfolio
of companion diagnostic partnerships as well as lower revenues
from instruments," Chief Executive Peer M. Schatz said in a
statement.
However, a strengthening of the dollar, Qiagen's reporting
currency, means that at actual rates, sales declined about 5
percent to some $1.2 billion, Qiagen said in a statement.
It said it expected adjusted net sales to rise about 6
percent at constant exchange rates in 2016, with adjusted
diluted EPS to rise in line with that.
Qiagen will report final 2015 results on Feb. 2.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark
Trevelyan)