By Tian Chen
| HONG KONG, July 19
HONG KONG, July 19 Investors are snapping up
property near a proposed $45 billion business zone in the
Chinese boom town of Shenzhen, betting that the government's
plans to further open its capital markets with a "mini-Hong
Kong" will spur real estate values.
Prices for some new residential projects near Qianhai, just
an hour by car from Hong Kong, average around 33,800 yuan
($5,300) per square metre. That is nearly double the going rate
in Shenzhen, a metropolis of 10 million crammed with ports and
skyscrapers and home to Chinese corporate goliaths such as
carmaker BYD Co and Huawei Technologies.
Growth in residential property prices in China's major
cities has outpaced that of average household incomes by 16
times over the last two decades, according to a Credit Suisse
report. Fears of a bubble led to a series of tightening measures
to rein in prices, which fell in 21 cities in June versus 40 in
May, according to official data.
"It's too early to decide whether it will become a bubble,"
said Raymond So, Dean of School of Business at Hang Seng
Management College in Hong Kong, when asked if Qianhai would
disappoint.
Detailed zoning plans are not yet in place, making it
difficult to assess the real value of property in the Qianhai
area, So said.
Qianhai, a 15-square-kilometre experimental zone for service
sector reforms, had collected accumulated investment intentions
worth 300 billion yuan as of July 16, said Shenzhen Party
Secretary Wang Rong.
Investors have looked beyond the sparse and muddy reclaimed
zone, snapping up unfinished properties, with a jump in sales
clearly evident after China unveiled details of the project at a
high-profile ceremony at the end of June.
In many ways, Qianhai resembles Shenzhen three decades ago
before it became a pioneer of China's economic reforms. In 1980,
the city was no more than a bucolic backwater of 30,000
villagers living off paddy fields and the sea.
Qianhai officials signed co-operation deals with 37
companies in Hong Kong this week, while Chinese private equity
firm Hony Capital said it had been appointed to bring leading
foreign funds to the zone, a sign that China is wasting no time
in developing the area.
The flood of interest comes amid signs of a turn in China's
property prices, which broke eight straight months of decline in
June, signalling that pro-growth policies are gaining traction.
Commercial property stocks are also benefiting.
Shares of Shenzhen government-backed commercial property
developer Shahe Industry, which is 15 minutes by car
from the proposed business zone, hit their highest in more than
a year in early July even though a company executive said it had
not signed any deal on the Qianhai project. Its shares have
surged more than 70 percent so far this year, outpacing an 18
percent gain in China's property index.
Some market watchers, however, are sceptical.
"The Qianhai concept and government tie may have played into
the share price surge, but solely investing in the concept is
irrational," said a Shenzhen-based analyst who declined to be
named.
Rongjiang Tianyu, an apartment complex being developed by
Shenzhen Rongjiang Industry Co Ltd, has less than 10 units left
out of 156 that went on sale on July 4, said a property
saleswoman surnamed Chen.
She said 90 percent of the units, which are due to be ready
for tenants towards the end of 2013, were sold on the first day.
The units are priced almost double the Shenzhen average of
19,000 yuan per square metre.
Dananshan Ziyuan, a block of town houses advertised online
as "being right in greater Qianhai" and "having immeasurable
future appreciation potential," has villas on sale for up to 100
million yuan, another saleswoman surnamed Li told Reuters.
Units went on sale in early June and about 10 of 91 villas
are left, while one of two 100-million-yuan houses has been
sold, Li said.
Some of the most expensive homes in the block cost 236,406
yuan ($37,100) per square metre, compared with the $27,200 per
square metre for a luxury unit in Paris, or $23,300 per square
metre in New York's Manhattan district in 2011, according to
data from Knight Frank.
($1 = 6.3729 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Michael
Flaherty, Anne Marie Roantree and Ryan Woo)