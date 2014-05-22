HONG KONG May 22 China's internet giant Tencent
Holdings Ltd and Legend Holdings' private equity arm
Hony Capital bought land parcels in a pilot economic zone in the
southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for a total of 2.2 billion
yuan ($352.92 million), an official at the land authority said
on Thursday.
Tencent paid 1.55 billion yuan of the land, while Hony
Capital paid 646 million yuan, the official said.
The Qianhai economic zone, which auctioned four sites on
Thursday with a total area of around 582,000 square metres, has
set specific business and revenue criteria for bidders for each
parcel of land for the first time, targeting only IT-related and
private equity fund companies.
($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Miral Fahmy)