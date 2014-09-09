BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Nine-month profit rises
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
Sept 9 China's Zhuzhou Qianjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise 500 million yuan (81.49 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pJMLwC
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1355 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago