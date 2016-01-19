DUBAI Jan 19 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, beat the average forecast of analysts as it reported a 14.6 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.

The Islamic lender made a net profit of 540 million riyals ($148.3 million) during the period, compared with 471.4 million riyals in the same quarter a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in the absence of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the bank to make a quarterly net profit of 529.9 million riyals.

The Qatari lender reported a profit of 1.95 billion riyals for 2015, a 22 per cent increase from the previous year, QIB said in an emailed statement.

The bank has proposed paying a cash dividend of 4.25 riyals per share for 2015, the statement said. That is the same as the payout for the previous year. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)