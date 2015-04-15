DUBAI, April 15 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by
assets, reported a 19 percent jump in first-quarter net profit
on Wednesday, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 400 million riyals
($109.9 million) during the period, a company statement said,
without providing a figure for the corresponding period of 2014.
The bank previously reported net profit of 335.4 million riyals
for the same period a year ago.
Six analysts on average forecast a net profit of 398.8
million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 3.6401 Qatar riyals)
