DUBAI Jan 18 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by
assets, met analysts' average forecast as it reported a 2
percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday,
according to Reuters calculations.
It made a net profit of 555 million riyals ($152
million)during the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 544
million riyals in the same period a year earlier, Reuters
calculated from financial statements in the absence of a
quarterly earnings breakdown.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the
bank to make a quarterly net profit of 539.7 million riyals.
For the full year of 2016, QIB posted net profit of 2.16
billion riyals, higher than the 1.95 billion riyals it reported
a year earlier, according to a bourse statement.
The bank's board proposed paying a cash dividend of 4.75
riyals per share for 2016, the statement said. The 2015 payout
was 4.25 riyals per share.
($1 = 3.6409 Qatar riyals)
