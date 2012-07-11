DOHA, July 11 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB)
, the Gulf state's second-largest lender by market
value, posted an 8.7 percent drop in second-quarter net profit
on Wednesday, Reuters calculations show, missing analysts'
expectations.
The bank made a net profit of 348.9 million riyals ($95.8
million) for the quarter, according to Reuters calculations,
falling short of the 382 million riyals it recorded a year
earlier and below analysts' average forecast of 397.8 million
riyals.
It made a first-half net profit of 736.9 million riyals, a
five percent increase from the year-earlier period, the lender
in a statement. QIB did not provide quarterly numbers in the
statement.
The bank's total assets grew 26 percent to 63.2 billion
riyals in the first-half, as a result of 11 billion riyals in
new financing activities during the last one year, the statement
said.
Customer deposits grew 26 percent to 33.4 billion riyals
during the six months ended June 30, it said.
Net operating income in the first half grew 18 percent,
while net fee and commission income increased by 86 percent,
according to the statement.
Banks in Qatar are expected to benefit as the country, one
of the world's fastest growing economies, spends billions of
dollars on infrastructure as it prepares to host football's 2022
World Cup.
Earlier this month, Qatar National Bank (QNB), the
first major regional lender to report earnings and considered a
bellwether for the sector's performance, posted a 16.7 percent
jump in second-quarter profit.
In December, QIB announced it would acquire the
sharia-compliant corporate portfolio of International Bank of
Qatar, without giving a value for the acquisition.
"QIB is moving ahead with the execution of its strategic
transformation program to enhance the bank's leading position in
Islamic finance and effectively contribute to the development of
the country's banking sector," QIB Chairman Sheikh Jassim bin
Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr al Thani said in the statement.
The move came after Qatar's central bank directive that
conventional banks stop offering sharia-compliant banking
services amid worries of overlaps between the two.
QIB shares on Wednesday closed down 0.1 percent to trade at
76.2 riyals before the results were announced.
($1=3.638 Qatari riyals)
(Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Dinesh Nair)