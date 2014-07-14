DUBAI, July 14 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by
assets, posted a 15 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on
Monday, according to Reuters calculations, beating analysts'
expectations.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 389.6 million riyals
($107 million) during the three months to June 30, Reuters
calculated, compared with 338.9 million riyals in the same
period a year ago.
Analysts on average forecast a net profit of 348.8 million
riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.
QIB did not provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters
calculated the figure based on previous financial statements.
Net profit for the first six months of the year gained 15
percent year-on-year to 725 million riyals, a statement from the
bank said.
($1 = 3.6401 Qatar Riyals)
