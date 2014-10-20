DUBAI Oct 20 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by
assets, reported a 12.8 percent jump in nine-month net profit on
Monday.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 1.1 billion riyals
($300 million) during the period, a company statement said, up
from 975.1 million riyals in the same period a year ago.
The bank did not provide a breakdown of third-quarter
earnings. Analysts on average forecast the lender would make a
net profit of 378.05 million riyals for the period in a Reuters
poll.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; reporting by Matt Smith)