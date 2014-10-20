DUBAI Oct 20 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, reported a 12.8 percent jump in nine-month net profit on Monday.

The Islamic lender made a net profit of 1.1 billion riyals ($300 million) during the period, a company statement said, up from 975.1 million riyals in the same period a year ago.

The bank did not provide a breakdown of third-quarter earnings. Analysts on average forecast the lender would make a net profit of 378.05 million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting By Tom Arnold; reporting by Matt Smith)