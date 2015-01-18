DUBAI Jan 18 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by
assets, reported a 30.4 percent jump in fourth-quarter net
profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, beating
analyst forecasts.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 470 million riyals
($129.1 million) during the period, Reuters calculated based on
financial statements, compared with 360.3 million riyals in the
last three months of 2013.
QIB did not provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters
calculated the figure for the fourth quarter based on comparing
the latest announcement with previous financial statements.
Five analysts on average forecast a net profit of 333.3
million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.
Net profit for 2014 gained 20 percent year-on-year to 1.6
billion riyals, Sunday's statement said.
The bank's board had proposed a cash dividend of 4.25 riyals
per share for 2014, up from the 4 riyals a share it paid for
2013, the statement added.
($1 = 3.6401 Qatar riyals)
