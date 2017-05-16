DUBAI May 16 Qatar Islamic Bank,
Qatar's largest Islamic lender, has tightened the price guidance
of its planned five-year dollar sukuk to 140-145 basis points
over mid-swaps from an initial guidance of 145-155 bps over
mid-swaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the
deal showed on Tuesday.
Order books for the Regulation S, senior unsecured
transaction topped $1.75 billion, the document showed.
Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and
Standard Chartered Bank are leading the deal, which is expected
to price on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)