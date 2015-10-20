DUBAI Oct 20 Qatar Islamic Bank has
revised price guidance for a five-year dollar-denominated sukuk
issue of benchmark size, which it plans to price later on
Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
Price guidance has been revised to the range of 140-145
basis points over midswaps, the document showed, narrower than
the initial price guidance given in the area of 145 basis points
over the same benchmark.
Order books exceeded $1 billion and the sukuk is being
arranged by Barwa Bank, Citi, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and
Standard Chartered.
Benchmark size usually means the deal will be worth at least
$500 million.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)