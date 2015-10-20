DUBAI Oct 20 Qatar Islamic Bank has
further narrowed price guidance for a $750 million five-year
sukuk issue, which it plans to price later on Tuesday, a
document from lead arrangers showed.
Price guidance has been revised to the range of 135-140
basis points (bps) over midswaps, the document showed, narrower
than its previous guidance of 140-145 bps. The initial guidance
was given in the area of 145 basis points over the same
benchmark.
Order books exceeded $1.75 billion for the sukuk being
arranged by Barwa Bank, Citi, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and
Standard Chartered.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)