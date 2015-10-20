DUBAI Oct 20 Qatar Islamic Bank
launched a $750 million five-year sukuk issue at the tight end
of its previous guidance, a document from lead arrangers showed
on Tuesday.
Final pricing for the deal was at 135 basis points over
midswaps, the document showed, at the lower end of its previous
guidance of 135-140 basis points. Guidance was narrowed several
times from the initial price guidance in the area of 145 basis
points over the same benchmark.
Order books exceeded $1.75 billion for the sukuk being
arranged by Barwa Bank, Citi, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and
Standard Chartered.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)