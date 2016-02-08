BRIEF-Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad
* Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad Further company coverage:
DUBAI Feb 8 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, said on Monday it was seeking shareholder approval to raise the maximum size of its sukuk programme to $3 billion from the existing $1.5 billion.
The bank was also seeking an extension of approval for the remaining 3 billion riyal ($824 million) portion of a 5 billion riyal Tier 1 capital perpetual sukuk programme originally approved in February last year.
LONDON, May 18 Specialist annuity provider JRP posted a 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies, it said in a statement.