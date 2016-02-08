DUBAI Feb 8 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, said on Monday it was seeking shareholder approval to raise the maximum size of its sukuk programme to $3 billion from the existing $1.5 billion.

The bank was also seeking an extension of approval for the remaining 3 billion riyal ($824 million) portion of a 5 billion riyal Tier 1 capital perpetual sukuk programme originally approved in February last year.

