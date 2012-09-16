Herbalife hired Rick Werber as acting general counsel -source
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd hired Rick Werber as its acting general counsel, a source familiar with the decision said on Monday.
DOHA, Sept 16 Qatar Islamic Bank's (QIB) board has approved its $1.5 billion sukuk issuance programme, a company statement said on Sunday.
The bank has hired HSBC Holdings Plc, Standard Chartered Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and QInvest LLC to manage the issuance, a company spokesman said.
"Based on the approval, the bank will now pursue all necessary regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities," the statement said.
The lender last tapped global debt markets with a $750 million sukuk in 2010, which carried a profit a profit rate of 3.856 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has set a total subsidy bill of 330 billion Egyptian pounds ($18.23 billion) in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year beginning in July, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Monday.