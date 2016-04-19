DUBAI, April 19 Qatar Insurance reported a 8.4 percent increase in net profit for the first quarter, a bourse statement said on Tuesday.

The insurer made a net profit of 322 million riyals ($88.4 million) during the three-month period ending Mar. 31, according to the filing.

That compares with a net profit of 297 million riyals for the same three months of 2015. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)