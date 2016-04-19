BRIEF-CSL Finance recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 19 Qatar Insurance reported a 8.4 percent increase in net profit for the first quarter, a bourse statement said on Tuesday.
The insurer made a net profit of 322 million riyals ($88.4 million) during the three-month period ending Mar. 31, according to the filing.
That compares with a net profit of 297 million riyals for the same three months of 2015. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 43.87 trillion rupiah, higher than the 24.19 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 9. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.46 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in perce