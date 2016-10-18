DUBAI Oct 18 Qatar Insurance, the
Gulf country's largest insurer by market value, reported a 6
percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according
to Reuters calculations.
* Net profit of 108.8 million riyals ($29 million) in the
three months to Sept. 30, versus 115.7 million riyals a year
earlier.
* Reuters calculation based on financial statements in lieu
of a quarterly breakdown.
* EFG Hermes forecast Qatar Insurance's third-quarter net
profit at 312 million riyals.
* Nine-month net profit 711 million riyals, up from 693
million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.
($1 = 3.7506 riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)