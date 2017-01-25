DUBAI Jan 25 Qatar Insurance reported
a 9 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday,
according to Reuters calculations.
Net profit of 319.2 million Qatari riyals ($87.7
million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, versus 350.4
million riyals a year earlier.
Reuters calculated based on financial statements in
lieu of a quarterly breakdown.
EFG Hermes forecast: 306.70 mln riyals.
Qatar Insurance 12-month net profit 1.03 billion
riyals, down from 1.04 billion riyals a year ago, a bourse
statement said.
The board has recommended a full-year cash dividend of
1.5 riyals per share and a stock dividend of 3 shares for every
20 shares
