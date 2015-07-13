DUBAI, July 13 Qatar Insurance, the Gulf Arab state's largest listed insurer, on Monday reported a 12.1 percent decrease in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.

The insurer made a net profit of 280.4 million riyals ($77.0 million) during the three-month period to June 30, Reuters calculations showed, using its financial statements. The company itself did not give a quarterly earnings breakdown.

While this was below the 319 million riyals which the company reported for the same three months of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data, it was ahead of the 233.9 million riyal forecast given by QNB Financial Services.

Qatar Insurance recorded a net profit in the first six months of 2015 of 577 million riyals, down from 635 million riyals in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a short bourse statement. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)