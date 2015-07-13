DUBAI, July 13 Qatar Insurance, the
Gulf Arab state's largest listed insurer, on Monday reported a
12.1 percent decrease in second-quarter net profit, according to
Reuters calculations.
The insurer made a net profit of 280.4 million riyals ($77.0
million) during the three-month period to June 30, Reuters
calculations showed, using its financial statements. The company
itself did not give a quarterly earnings breakdown.
While this was below the 319 million riyals which the
company reported for the same three months of 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters data, it was ahead of the 233.9 million riyal
forecast given by QNB Financial Services.
Qatar Insurance recorded a net profit in the first six
months of 2015 of 577 million riyals, down from 635 million
riyals in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a
short bourse statement.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)