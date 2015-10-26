DUBAI Oct 26 Qatar Insurance reported a 20 percent fall in net profit for the third quarter, according to Reuters calculations.

The insurer made a net profit of 115.7 million riyals ($31.72 million) during the three-month period ending Sept. 30, Reuters calculated based on previous statements as it did not provide a quarterly breakdown.

That compares with a net profit of 144.3 million riyals for the same three months of 2014.

QNB Financial Services' forecast for a quarterly net profit of 233.1 million riyals.

Qatar Insurance recorded a net profit in the first nine months of 2015 of 693 million riyals, down from 780 million riyals in the same period of 2014, according to a bourse statement. ($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by William Hardy)