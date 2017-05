June 17 Mobile antivirus software maker Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd said a Chinese consortium had offered to buy the company for $77 per American depositary share.

Qihoo's board will form a special committee to evaluate the proposal, the company said in a statement.

The offer represents a premium of 16.6 percent to the closing price of Qihoo's American depositary shares on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)