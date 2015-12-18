(Corrects paragraph 2 to say two ADSs, not one, represent 3
class A ordinary shares)
Dec 18 Chinese mobile security software maker
Qihoo 360 Technology Co said it agreed to be acquired
by a group of investors for about $9.3 billion, including about
$1.6 billion of debt.
The holders of each American Depositary Share (ADS) - two of
which represent three class A ordinary shares - will get $77 in
cash, while owners of class A and class B ordinary shares will
receive $51.33 in cash per share, the company said on Friday.
The $77 represents a premium of 7.2 percent to Qihoo's
Thursday closing.
Qihoo's shares were trading at $73.97 before the opening
bell.
Qihoo said in June it received a buyout offer from a
consortium led by Chief Executive Hongyi Zhou, making the
company the latest in a long list of Chinese tech companies that
had received 'go-private' offers.
The company said on Friday entities controlled by CEO Zhou,
who is also Qihoo's co-founder, and Chairman Xiangdong Qi agreed
to vote all their shares in favor of the deal. Their combined
stake represents about 61 percent of the voting rights attached
to the outstanding shares.
The consortium taking the company private includes Citic
Guoan, Golden Brick Silk Road Capital, Sequoia Capital China,
Taikang Life Insurance, Ping An Insurance, Sunshine Insurance,
New China Capital, Huatai Ruilian, Huasheng Capital or their
affiliated entities.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)