BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group expects to record a loss attributable for year ended 31 march 2017
* Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017
DUBAI Dec 24 Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) has signed an agreement with Moroccan lender Credit Immobilier et Hotelier S.A. (CIH Bank) to set up a bank in Morocco, QIIB said on Thursday.
The joint venture is part of QIIB's strategy to pursue overseas investments and diversity its portfolio, the lender said in a bourse statement.
QIIB will take a 40 percent stake in the new bank, which is expected to launch in coming months after necessary approvals. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017
FRANKFURT, May 12 German financial watchdog Bafin has fined Deutsche Bank 550,000 euros ($598,000) for being late in justifying why the lender held back the immediate disclosure of important news.