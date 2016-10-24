DUBAI Oct 24 Qatar International Islamic Bank , the Gulf state's third-largest listed Islamic bank by assets, reported a 2.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations.

* Net profit of 223.3 million riyals ($61.3 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, versus 218.4 million riyals a year earlier.

* Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

* QNB Financial Services forecast: 221.8 mln riyals.

* QIIB's nine-month net profit 666.4 million riyals, up from 656.5 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said. ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals)