DUBAI Jan 26 Qatar International Islamic Bank
, the Gulf state's third-largest listed Islamic bank by
assets, reported a 7.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit
on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.
Net profit of 118.4 million riyals ($32.5 million) in the
three months ending Dec. 31 versus 127.6 million riyals a year
earlier.
Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu
of a quarterly breakdown.
QNB Financial Services forecast: 126.2 mln
riyals.
QIIB's 12-month annual net profit was 784.8 million
riyals, up from 784.2 million riyals a year ago, a bourse
statement said.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)