DUBAI Oct 4 Qatar International Islamic Bank has mandated banks for a potential Islamic bond, or sukuk, issue, arranging banks said on Thursday, with roadshows slated to begin on October 7.

HSBC, Standard Chartered and QNB Capital will arrange the investor meetings in the Middle East, Asia and Europe after which a dollar-denominated Reg S sukuk may follow, subject to market conditions.

QIIB is the third largest Islamic bank by assets in the Gulf Arab state, and is rated A- by Fitch and A3 by Moody's.

On Wednesday, Qatar Islamic Bank sold a $750 million sukuk at a profit rate of 2.5 percent, after receiving $6 billion in orders for the deal. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)