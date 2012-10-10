DUBAI Oct 10 Qatar International Islamic Bank
plans to issue a benchmark-sized, five-year dollar
sukuk, arranging banks said on Wednesday.
Benchmark-sized is normally understood to mean at least $500
million. Early price talk for the sukuk was released at 205
basis points over midswaps.
HSBC, Standard Chartered and QNB Capital
are mandated arrangers on the deal. Investor meetings
are due to conclude in London on Monday.
QIIB's sukuk would follow a sukuk issue from Qatar Islamic
Bank last week, which raised $750 million at a profit
rate of 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)