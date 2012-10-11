DUBAI Oct 11 Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) will issue a $700 million sukuk on Thursday, arranging banks said, and has revised earlier price guidance in a reflection of healthy demand for the deal.

Price guidance for the five-year deal has been set at between 190-195 over midswaps, tighter than indicated, with order books reportedly at $2.7 billion on Wednesday afternoon.

HSBC, Standard Chartered and QNB Capital are mandated arrangers on the deal. Investor meetings concluded in London on Wednesday.

QIIB's sukuk would follow an issue from Qatar Islamic Bank earlier this month, which raised $750 million at a profit rate of 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Praveen Menon)