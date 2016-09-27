(Adds details)
LONDON, Sept 27 British defence group QinetiQ
said on Tuesday it had appointed David Smith,
Rolls-Royce's outgoing chief financial officer, to
succeed David Mellors as its CFO in the new year.
Smith's departure from Rolls-Royce was announced last week,
in the latest shake-up at the top of the FTSE-100 giant,
Britain's most prominent engineering company which is in
turnaround-mode.
The move puts Smith in charge of the finances of the 1
billion pound-market capitalised Qinetiq after he leaves
aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce, worth 13 billion pounds, at an as
yet unconfirmed date next year.
Qinetiq, which helped invent radar and night-vision goggles,
said Smith had made an important contribution to restoring
confidence in Rolls Royce, improving financial systems and
delivering the early stages of its transformation.
Smith will earn a basic annual salary of 440,000 pounds plus
a bonus at QinetiQ, compared to the 535,000 pounds salary he was
on at Rolls-Royce.
Rolls-Royce named Stephen Daintith from Daily Mail and
General Trust as its as new chief finance officer last
week, while Qinetiq is due to lose its current CFO David Mellors
to Cobham at the end of December.
