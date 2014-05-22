LONDON May 22 British defence technology
company QinetiQ Group reported lower annual profits on
the impact of lower military spending, and said it was on track
to meet forecasts for the coming year.
QinetiQ's full-year underlying operating profit fell 21
percent to 132.7 million pounds ($224 million) in the 12 months
to March 31 compared to the year earlier period, beating a
company-supplied analyst consensus forecast of 127 million
pounds.
The company, the former research arm of Britain's Ministry
of Defence, is seeking more civilian customers for its
technology products to make up for declining military spending
across the U.S. and Europe.
QinetiQ also said on Thursday that it was hiking its
full-year dividend by 21 percent, reflecting confidence that its
strategy of attracting new commercial customers was gaining
traction.
($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds)
