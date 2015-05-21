LONDON May 21 British defence technology
company QinetiQ Group reaffirmed its full-year
expectations after reporting a 7 percent rise in annual
underlying profit due to a strong performance from its EMEA
services business.
The company, which was part of Britain's Ministry of Defence
before being spun off in 2002, reported underlying profit before
tax of 107.8 million pounds ($167.5 million) in the twelve
months ended March 31, beating analyst expectations.
It was expected to report profit of 99.95 million, according
to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.
QinetiQ posted full-year revenue of 763.8 million pounds and
raises its full-year dividend per share by 17 percent to 5.4
pence.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)