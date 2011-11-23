(Refiles to remove duplicated text in paragraph three)

LONDON, Nov 23 Defence technology company QinetiQ said it would beat its own earnings expectations for the year by 20 percent after restructuring and cost cuts drove a 45 percent surge in first-half profit.

QinetiQ, which makes high-tech military equipment such as bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors, on Wednesday reported an underlying pretax profit of 74.9 million pounds for the six months to Sept. 30, up from 51.6 million pounds a year earlier.

QinetiQ Chief Executive Leo Quinn said the profits increase reflected efforts begun 18 months ago to cut costs and streamline the group's operations, including a 30 percent saving on some outsourced work achieved by taking it back in house.

QinetiQ shares were up 7.4 percent at 124.7 pence by 0835 GMT, making them the FTSE 250's second-biggest riser.

"We would expect the stock to go better today," analysts at Investec wrote in a note, describing QinetiQ's performance as "meaningfully ahead" of market expectations.

That helped improve profit margins and outweighed a 14 percent drop in revenues, reflecting lower defence spending by cash-strapped governments as well as a one-off jump in sales of the company's Q-Net anti-grenade system a year ago.

However, QinetiQ said British and U.S. defence markets remained challenging as slowing economic growth and high levels of debt put both countries under pressure to cut spending.

QinetiQ finance chief David Mellors said defence spending was likely to come under pressure in the U.S. after a Congressional committee tasked with drawing up a deficit reduction plan failed to reach agreement this week.

"The one thing you can be sure of is that the direction is going to be south," he told reporters on a conference call.

The U.S., easily the world's largest defence spender, is capping its military budget at 2011 levels next year, significantly less than its defense department requested. It has also introduced a budget control act to curb public sector spending over the next 10 years.

The European defence market is also being undermined by government deficit reduction programmes.

British military kit maker Chemring last week said annual sales would miss its targets after it was hit by contract delays, and it expected more hold-ups in 2012. (Reporting by Myles Neligan and Rhys Jones; Editing by Paul Hoskins and Will Waterman)