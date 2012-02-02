LONDON, FEB 2 British defence technology
company QinetiQ said it expects to meet full-year profit
forecasts despite uncertainty on future levels of military
spending in Britain and the United States.
"Conditions in UK and U.S. defence markets remain
challenging as deficit-reduction requirements drive ongoing
uncertainty on levels of future expenditure," the company said
in a statement on Thursday.
"However, absent any material change in customer
requirements, the group's performance for the current year will
at least meet the expectations set out at the interim results on
November 23, 2011."
Late last year the company said it would beat its own
earnings expectations for the year by 20 percent after
restructuring and cost cuts drove a 45 percent surge in
first-half profit.
QinetiQ is expected to post an average pretax profit of 126
million pounds ($199.82 million) for the year to end-March,
according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of nine analysts.
QinetiQ, which makes high-tech military equipment such as
bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors, said its priority was
to complete its two year self-help programme to make the group
stronger and more competitive.
During its third quarter QinetiQ won a 38 million pounds
naval combat integration contract from Britain's Ministry of
Defence. However, it said budgets and spending priorities were
still uncertain in the U.S., delaying the award of contracts.
The U.S., easily the world's largest defence spender, has
capped its military budget at last year's levels for 2012,
significantly less than its defence department requested, while
the European market continues to be dominated by government
deficit reduction programmes, which are expected to disrupt
procurement plans further.
British military equipment maker Chemring last week
said it expects defence markets to be challenging in 2012,
sending its shares down.
Shares in QinetiQ, which have risen 16 percent in the last
three months, closed at X pence on Wednesday, valuing the group
at around 900 million pounds.